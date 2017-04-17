Volunteers dish out Easter brunch for Penticton’s less fortunate

There was turkey, stuffing and all the fixings.

Penticton’s Soupateria hosted its annual Easter feast for 140 of Penticton’s less fortunate on Monday.

“I just feel I want to give back in some way. I’ve been blessed all of my life so it is time to give back,” said volunteer Joyce Ensz.

Volunteers spent several hours preparing the scrumptious meal and decorating the hall.

There was a steady stream of hungry patrons and demand for the soup kitchen is on the rise.

“It’s an economic thing, there is very little affordable housing in this city,” said volunteer co-ordinator Lauraine Bailie.

The rental housing crunch and the increasing cost of living is forcing more and more people onto their doorsteps.

“Sewage charges, and gas and hydro and that type of thing, people are really struggling and as for large apartments for families with children, three bedroom apartments, they are few and far between in this city too,” Bailie said.

Last year a survey conducted by various local non-profits recorded nearly 130 homeless people in the south Okanagan city, double than what was initially expected.

Of those, nearly half have been homeless for more than a year and 86 per cent of those surveyed suffered from mental health issues.

It is putting more pressure on organizations like the Soupateria Society which relies solely on donations.

“Last year our budget was 85,000 dollars and this year it will go up considerably,” Bailie said.

Volunteers said they will continue to dish out compassion one meal at a time.