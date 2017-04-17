Alberta store’s curvy mannequins reflect real life women

One sportswear chain has introduced different sized mannequins to demonstrate that it’s not one size fits all.

Sportchek Women at Chinook Mall showcases all body types and it was an intentional decision to reflect “realistic” body shapes.

“Sportchek Women was designed for women by women and we wanted to ensure we were speaking to all body types for comfort and inclusivity,” said Kara Anastasiadis, assistant VP of merchandising strategy for Forzani Group Ltd.

Shoppers have been taking notice of the diverse mannequins.

“All of us are different and some of us have issues with weight and image,” Pat Grue said.

“It’s nice to go somewhere and you’re accepted.”

Aspiring “plus-size” model Amanda Boudjaklian applauds the concept.

“You see something on the mannequin and want to try it on and it doesn’t look good on you,” Boudjaklian said.

“It’s nice for the fashion industry to see it should be open to more people. It’s tough shopping when you’re size 12 or 14.”

Boudjaklian entered a contest to be featured as Addition-Elle’s model. The womenswear chain launched a contest for interested models to apply.

The 20-year-old Calgarian was selected among thousands of entries as a semi-finalist.

“I never thought I could be a part of modelling industry.”

“Size zero was all it was. Models are demonstrated as thin and I never thought it would happen to me,” Boudjaklian said.

Voters are asked to cast a ballot online to choose a fan favorite for the model search finalists.