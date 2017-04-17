Premier Notley heads to Asia to promote Alberta energy, discuss climate change

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is flying to China on Monday where she’ll begin a 10-day trip to promote Alberta’s energy sector and to grow other export markets.

The trip will begin in China’s capital, Beijing, where her itinerary includes attending a China-Alberta Energy and Climate Change roundtable and meeting with members of both the public and private sector as well as Canada’s new ambassador to China, John McCallum.

The trip will also see Notley head to the Chinese port city of Guangzhou before heading off to Japan. While in Japan, the premier will attend an Alberta Agriculture roundtable, meet with officials with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, tour an Alberta lumber-processing facility and visit an Alberta agri-food product site.

“China and Japan dominate Alberta’s export economy, second only to the U.S… and investment missions are instrumental to connecting with the right people and identifying how to harness that potential,” Notley said in a statement before leaving Edmonton. “Building and fostering productive and visionary relationships with both countries will mean more jobs in a growing and increasingly diverse economy here at home.”

According to the government, Alberta’s trade with China has tripled over the past 15 years or so and Japan accounted for 15.7 per cent of Alberta’s non-U.S. exports last year.

Trade Minister Deron Bilous will accompany the premier on the trade mission. In a statement, Bilous said he believed a variety of Alberta-based industries would receive a boost from the trip.

“Our exports to Asia are represented by our major industries, energy, petrochemicals, agriculture, forestry and value-added products in those sectors. Asian investors and businesses are hungry for these products, and face-to-face meetings with our premier will build more confidence and credibility for our companies.

“Showcasing Alberta abroad means more opportunities at home.”

According to the province, the estimated cost of the trip is $140,000. In addition to Noley and Bilous, that amount is expected to pay for four political staffers and two public servants to join them and to cover the cost of security.

The official trade delegation also includes Calgary Economic Development CEO Mary Moran and Gordon Houlden, director of the China Institute at the University of Alberta. Moran and Houlden will pay for their own expenses.