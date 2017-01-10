Canada
Freeland to take on Foreign Affairs; Dion, McCallum out in Trudeau cabinet shuffle: report

A cabinet shuffle is underway, with Chrystia Freeland expected to be named minister of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shaking things up with a cabinet shuffle, and some big moves are expected.

The changes, expected to be officially announced sometime Tuesday, come less than two weeks ahead of President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration — bringing with it a major shift in the political landscape.

Chrystia Freeland is expected to be made Minister of Foreign Affairs, following her high-profile stint as Minister of Trade.

With Freeland’s anticipated move to Foreign Affairs, it’s expected that Stephane Dion will leave cabinet. There is speculation he will be offered a diplomatic post abroad.

It’s reported John McCallum will leave his post as minister of Immigration, and will become the Canadian ambassador to China.

Maryam Monsef is expected to be moved to the Status of Women file; Monsef faced harsh criticism in her role as Democratic Institutions minister for the bungling of a report on electoral reform.

More to come. With files from the Canadian Press.

