Alcohol a factor in deadly rollover crash near Portage la Prairie, RCMP say

A 61-year-old man is dead following a vehicle rollover southwest of Portage la Prairie. RCMP said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision.

On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 242, around 10 km south of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Rural Municipality of North Norfolk.

When officers arrived on scene they saw the SUV was in the ditch and found the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The man, from the RM of North Norfolk, was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigations believe the driver, who was travelling southbound on the road, lost control of the SUV, which crashed into a ditch and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, RCMP said.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.