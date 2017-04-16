Crime
April 16, 2017 8:32 am

Man wanted in connection with East York sexual assault

By Daryn Bolland Global News

Toronto police are on the lookout for a male suspect following an alleged sexual assault incident in East York.

Police say, a 20-year-old woman was walking in the Gateway Boulevard and Grenoble Drive-area just after midnight Saturday.

The suspect then approached the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her, police say. A struggle ensued and the woman was able to flee the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, standing between 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall and weighing between 160 and 180 lbs. He was last seen as unshaven, with dirty blonde hair and was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt or sweater with a white pattern.

Anyone with information is being to asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

