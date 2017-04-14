Significant sloughing affects traffic on secondary highway

A section of a rural road in the north Okanagan has fallen away.

A large crack has formed where one lane of Mabel Lake Road is out of commission because of the sloughing.

Traffic is reduced to one-lane, alternating at the location about 15 kilometres east of Enderby.

Flag people have been posted around-the-clock to direct motorists.

The damage happened about two weeks ago but it doesn’t appear repairs have started.