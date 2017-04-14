Significant sloughing affects traffic on secondary highway
A A
A section of a rural road in the north Okanagan has fallen away.
A large crack has formed where one lane of Mabel Lake Road is out of commission because of the sloughing.
Traffic is reduced to one-lane, alternating at the location about 15 kilometres east of Enderby.
Flag people have been posted around-the-clock to direct motorists.
The damage happened about two weeks ago but it doesn’t appear repairs have started.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.