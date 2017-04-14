Thieves use truck to break into Ituna, Sask. food store

A group of thieves robbed an Ituna, Sask., food store by using a truck to gain access to Scully’s AG Food early Friday morning.

Ituna RCMP said the driver of a stolen truck rammed the street-side wall of the Main Street store at around 4:35 a.m. CT to get inside.

A number of people then entered the business and stole liquor and lottery tickets.

It was all captured on security cameras.

The thieves then took off in the red 1994 GMC 1500 four-wheel drive truck, which was found abandoned approximately 10 kilometres south of Hubbard, Sask.

Anyone recognizing someone in the surveillance photos or who has any information is asked to contact Ituna RCMP at 306-728-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ituna is approximately 285 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.