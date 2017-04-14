Hundreds march in Winnipeg to highlight suffering of hungry and homeless

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from several faith backgrounds came together for a walk on Good Friday.

The ancient ritual of walking together on Good Friday took a twist in Winnipeg.

The annual walk aims to remember the last hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth

Members of the Hunger Free Manitoba Coalition and supporters from various faiths walked together in honour of Good Friday but also to reflect on the suffering experienced daily by those living in poverty.

Hunger Free Manitoba said it was important for the walk to specifically shine a light on the desperation experienced every day by the hungry and homeless in Manitoba.

Organizers said they want to see the amount people receive on social assistance to increase so they’re able to receive more than only $3.96 per day for food, transportation, and other daily expenses.

Lynda Trono is with the West Broadway Community Ministry and also an part of Hunger Free Manitoba.

She said changes need to happen fast.

“We need targets and timelines for reducing poverty in Manitoba. A plan that’s made with consulting the community. People who are in poverty and those who work with people in community. And that’s a beginning. But, immediately we need a raise in the EIA (employment and income assistance) rates,” Trono said.

Trono said it’s a political decision to let people go hungry and she doesn’t believe it is something that should be happening in Canada or Manitoba at all.