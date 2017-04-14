Philadelphia police round up horse loose on city streets

A horse that got loose and blocked traffic at a Philadelphia intersection has been corralled by police using carrots.

Police believe the animal got loose from the city’s Fairmount Park stables. Officials there haven’t commented.

The horse was seen galloping through the streets of the city’s Fishtown neighbourhood before being captured by police Friday morning.

Officers used carrots to attract and calm down the horse, so they could put him in a trailer.