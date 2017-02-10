Ducky the long john-wearing horse brings joy to Nova Scotia town

Long johns are a staple for many Canadians during the winter season, but it’s not every day you’ll see a horse strolling through town wearing a full suit of thermal underwear.

Ducky the horse, clad in bright red long johns, moseyed through Truro, Nova Scotia this week, making stops at several locations in town taking part in the Truro Winter Long John Festival.

As part of the festival, which runs from Feb. 4-12, residents are encouraged to sport their long johns to work and at different activities that are held to celebrate. This year, Ducky’s owner Shelby Gatti wanted to get a little creative with her involvement.

“I think the video hits people more than just pictures would and, I think it’s a funny story of him going around to all the popular spots around Truro, so I definitely wanted to capture that in a video and piece it together and let people enjoy it,” Gatti said.

Accompanied by Tracey Higgins, one of the workers at Forever Memories Equestrian Centre where Ducky lives, the miniature horse journeys through town wearing his long johns and a toque, bringing joy to everyone he met along the way.

“The horse has got an amazing disposition around everyone, it just was so easy to work with,” said Steve Currie of Currie CineMedia, who made the video with the help of his son, Noah.

Ducky and Higgins visited the city’s skating oval where he greeted excited children, a stadium, and even the Tim Hortons drive-thru.

Currie said the long johns were donated and had to be mended to fit Ducky properly so he wouldn’t trip up.

More than just looking cute in long johns

Ducky certainly brought joy during his colourful march through town, but Ducky is known for bringing happiness and a sense of peace to seniors in long-term care homes in Truro.

Ducky is a therapy horse, and along with a goat and donkey at the equestrian centre he regularly visits seniors homes brightening the days of those living there.

Ducky is trained to go up and down stairs and elevators. He also participates in group circles with residents, or makes individual visits to those who can’t join group circles.

“It’s amazing,” Gatti said.

“He’s a pretty special horse, he’s two years old … we got him as a baby and he just naturally is great at his job being a therapy pony.”

Ducky now has his own Facebook page, where people can keep up to speed with “Ducky’s Adventures,” something Gatti says they plan to keep doing because people love the little horse so much.