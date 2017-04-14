Stolen vehicle driver evades RCMP but not for long

The crooks blew past Sicamous RCMP officers at high speed but they didn’t get past the Mounties in Salmon Arm.

The scenario started to unfold in Revelstoke where a vehicle was stolen.

When police attempted to stop it in Sicamous, the driver sped west on the TransCanada at more than 140 km/hr.

Officers in Salmon Arm set up surveillance and followed the vehicle into a downtown parking lot, where after a short scuffle, two men and a woman were arrested.

The alleged driver is in custody facing up to seven charges including impaired driving, flight from police and possessing stolen property.

RCMP are also recommending driving and property related charges against the other two people.

Police say the trio may have been involved in a robbery in Sicamous before their capture in Salmon Arm.