April 13, 2017 4:11 pm

Toddler dies in farming accident near Waterloo

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATERLOO, Ont. – A toddler has died in a farming accident in southwestern Ontario.

Waterloo regional police say they were called to a family farm around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Woolwich, Ont., where investigators found the body of a small boy.

Police spokeswoman Cherri Greeno says the boy was playing outside when he became involved with a piece of machinery and died because of his injuries.

She says the family is wracked with grief.

Greeno says investigators on scene are also struggling.

