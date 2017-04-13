Fentanyl

April 13, 2017

$50K of fentanyl bound from Alberta to Regina seized in Lloydminster

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Fentanyl pills are pictured in this file photo. Organized crime units seize $50,000 of fentanyl in Lloydminster that was heading to Regina from Alberta.

File/Global News
A joint operation between Alberta and Saskatchewan organized crime police forces has ended with two people in custody and fentanyl heading for Regina being seized.

The month-long investigation into inter-provincial fentanyl trade was carried out by Saskatchewan’s combined forces special enforcement unit and Edmonton’s Alberta law enforcement response team.

Police in Edmonton arrested Calvin Turcsanyi on April 7.

Search warrants were then executed at three homes in Edmonton.

At the same time, police in Lloydminster intercepted a courier shipment of fentanyl and ecstasy heading for Regina.

Police officials say in total they seized 500 fentanyl pills, 20 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and 102 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mix.

It has been sent to Health Canada for testing.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $50,000.

A gun with a defaced serial number was also seized.

Turcsanyi is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, firearm offences and breach of recognizance.

Officers also arrested Crystal Nash, 38, and charged her with four firearm offenses.

