Fentanyl powder seized in southwestern Ontario; woman, 20, charged with trafficking
LASALLE, Ont. – Police in southwestern Ontario say a woman is facing charges after a seizure of fentanyl powder.
LaSalle, Ont., police say an Amherstburg, Ont., woman was arrested on Tuesday and officers seized 130 capsules of the deadly opioid.
They say the 20-year-old is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of breaching conditions of her bail.
Police say a 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., man also was arrested during the investigation and was charged with breaching a condition of his bail.
They say both were held for a bail hearing.
