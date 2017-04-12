Fentanyl

April 12, 2017 4:03 pm

3 to 4 people die every day in Alberta from opioids: Calgary police chief

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Two RCMP officers share stories of their encounters with fentanyl users and how the drug poses a deadly threat to users, the public and first responders.

CALGARY – Calgary’s police chief has painted a bleak picture of efforts to fight opioid use in the city.

Roger Chaffin told a college audience that opioids such as fentanyl lead to three or four deaths in Alberta every day.

He said fentanyl seizures last year were up 675 per cent over the five-year average. Chaffin also said methamphetamine use is up 273 per cent over that same five-year average.

The chief said the demand for drugs has resulted in skyrocketing rates of vehicle thefts and break-ins.

Calgary Police Service chief Roger Chaffin speaks during an interview with the Canadian Press in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Chaffin says one solution would be legal consumption sites where health professionals can oversee the use of drugs and the safety of users.

In 2016, 343 people in Alberta died from an apparent drug overdose related to fentanyl (including 22 cases where carfentanil was involved), according to a report from Alberta Health.
