Calgary addictions recovery centre gets $7M from Alberta government

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced a $7-million investment towards the Fresh Start Recovery Centre in Calgary Monday, in order to help those recovering from addictions, as well as support and counsel their family members.

The funding will allow the organization to build new post-treatment housing, including 46 beds in 24 new rooms across three buildings, Notley said at a press conference.

“The new post-treatment housing units will provide a safe, supportive and stable place for people who need that help and there are many Albertans who need that help,” Notley said. “This is not the time to turn our backs on those Albertans.”

As part of the 2017 provincial budget, the initiative will nearly double the housing capacity of the addiction and recovery centre.

The investment is part of a government commitment to a $1.2-billion investment over five years towards housing needs for low-income Albertans and its seniors.

Fresh Start executive director Stacey Petersen said the funding brings hope to the 125 individuals on their wait list who are battling addiction to drugs such as fentanyl.

“This is not only a historical day for Fresh Start but—perhaps more importantly—for Albertans and their families seeking sustainable recovery and housing. There’s not one person in this room that has not been affected by the disease of addiction. Many of us love somebody who has been afflicted and know firsthand the impact that it has had on our families and workplaces.”

Petersen said in many cases, valuable resources such as safe, affordable and abstinence-based housing are the difference between getting healthy and succeeding, and staying sick.

“The recovery business case—in terms of cost avoidance and return on investment—reaches into the millions of dollars annually. The human cases of recovering sons, fathers, brothers and family members when successful is absolutely priceless.”

Chase Cronk, a graduate of the Fresh Start Recovery Centre treatment program, said he was broken when he started at the centre, but he found the support he needed to stay sober.

“Anyone is able to come here and get help; I think that’s truly amazing,” Cronk said. “Now with this new phase of housing, I am able to move into the second phase of my recovery with some confidence that I can do this.”

The new housing facility will accommodate graduates of the 12 to 16-week addiction program, such as Cronk.

The government of Alberta estimates it will save $4.1 million in costs every year by building the facility.

About 1,400 Albertans access services from Fresh Start Recovery Centre each year.

With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo