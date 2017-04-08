27,500 suspected opioid pills seized during traffic stop in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP say an Alberta man is facing criminal charges after officers found over 27,000 suspected opiate tablets in his car during a traffic stop.

The 58-year-old man was pulled over for speeding on Highway 1 on April 4. RCMP say the officer noted indications of possible drug trafficking while dealing with the driver.

A search of the vehicle revealed 27,500 suspected opiate pills.

The Alberta man was charged with suspected drug trafficking and is being held in custody. His name has not been released.

Constable Melissa Wutke with B.C. RCMP Traffic Services says police are staying vigilant for drivers who may be transporting illegal narcotics in the province.

In December 2016, Calgary police seized a record 35,321 pills with an estimated street value of $706,000 in what officers called the largest fentanyl pill seizure in the city’s history.