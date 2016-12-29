Fentanyl worth $706K ‘largest pill seizure in Calgary’s history’: police

Police have seized a record 35,321 pills worth an estimated street value of $706,000 in what officers are calling the largest fentanyl pill seizure in Calgary’s history and one of the largest in the province. Loaded guns and other weapons were also recovered in the investigation.

Search warrants were executed on Dec. 23 on a home in the 2300 block of Richmond Road S.W. A nearby vehicle that had been reported stolen from Strathmore was also searched.

“A man was found inside one of the bedrooms and was reaching for a shotgun when officers arrested him,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

More than $40,000 in cocaine, $22,000 in methamphetamine and about $9,000 in heroin was also recovered from the southwest home, as well as varying amounts of marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone tablets, morphine and nearly 70 “undetermined” pills, police said.

Seven guns were inside the home, including 12-gauge shotguns, two rifles, and a handgun. A crossbow as well as multiple sets of body armour were recovered.

A search of a stolen 2011 Jeep Compass turned up an additional $37,115 in cash.

Calgary resident David Hillson Pratico, 31, is facing more than two dozen drug and weapons-related offences, including the production of crack cocaine.

The Calgary police strategic enforcement unit is expected to provide an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m. MT on Thursday. It will be livestreamed above.

With files from Erika Tucker