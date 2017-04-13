Bodies of 2 missing ice fishermen recovered near Kamloops

The search for two ice fishermen near Kamloops has ended in tragedy.

The bodies of the two missing men, ages 61 and 66, were found and recovered from Red Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Kamloops RCMP say the men had been ice fishing on Tuesday but didn’t return home later than night. Dangerous ice conditions hampered the search by the Kamloops Search and Rescue team. The two men were recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday afternoon.

The identities of the two men are not being released at this time.