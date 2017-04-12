Edmonton sports

More
Consumer
April 12, 2017 3:19 pm
Updated: April 12, 2017 3:27 pm

Season ticket holders slam Edmonton Oilers’ $80 concourse pass plan

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Oilers will be selling concourse passes on Wednesday. As Kendra Slugoski explains, season ticket holders are calling the move a cash grab.

A A

If you missed out on a ticket to the first Edmonton Oilers playoff game in 11 years, there is now another option that will get you inside Rogers Place – but don’t expect a centre ice view. Or any view, actually.

Story continues below

On Wednesday evening, the Edmonton Oilers will be selling a limited number of concourse passes, which gets you just that – access to the concourse, but no view of the actual game and no seat.

Those with the $80 passes will be able to watch the game on TVs in the upper and lower concourse.

READ MORE: 2 ways to watch an Oilers game at Rogers Place without playoff tickets

It’s good news for those who didn’t score playoff tickets, but not everyone is fan of the idea.

“I think it’s a little bit greedy,” long-time fan Ryan Batty said.

“I think they were hoping it would get lost in the shuffle of ‘Hey there’s a playoff game tonight,’ and I don’t know that it is.”

Batty is an 11-year season ticket holder who stuck with the team through the dark days of being at the bottom of the league.

READ MORE: Oilers’ head coach calls out fan who threw jersey on ice

He worries the move will cheapen the playoff experience for long-time fans by creating longer bathroom and concession lines.

View from the suite level looking down at main concourse entrance from Ford Hall (formerly the Winter Garden) at Rogers Place arena in downtown Edmonton. Image taken September 7, 2016.

“I think it’s going to irritate some people who paid good money. And now, whether those tickets get bought or not, the perception is going to be that the line was a result of these extra tickets and the Oilers end up looking kind of greedy and kind of silly.”

READ MORE: Australian fan loves the Oilers so much he came to Edmonton for the playoffs

The concourse passes will be sold at the north LRT entrance on a first-come first-serve basis two hours before puck drop.

Oilers fans on social media were quick to voice their concerns.

The Oilers host the San Jose Shark at Rogers Place on Wednesday evening in Game 1 of the opening round series. The puck drops at 8 p.m. MT.

04-12-oilers8CT

Rogers Place is decked out in orange pom poms ahead of Game 1 Oilers v. Sharks. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilers6CT

Rogers Place is decked out in orange pom poms ahead of Game 1 Oilers v. Sharks. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilers7CT

Rogers Place is decked out in orange pom poms ahead of Game 1 Oilers v. Sharks. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilers4CT

Rogers Place is decked out in orange pom poms ahead of Game 1 Oilers v. Sharks. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilersCT

Oilers and Sharks hit the ice ahead of Game 1 at Rogers Place. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilers2CT

Oilers and Sharks hit the ice ahead of Game 1 at Rogers Place. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilers3CT

Oilers and Sharks hit the ice ahead of Game 1 at Rogers Place. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilers5CT

Oilers and Sharks hit the ice ahead of Game 1 at Rogers Place. April 12, 2017.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Downtown Edmonton
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Playoffs
Edmonton sports
Hockey
NHL Hockey
NHL Playoffs
Rogers Place
San Jose Shark

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News