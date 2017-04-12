Season ticket holders slam Edmonton Oilers’ $80 concourse pass plan

If you missed out on a ticket to the first Edmonton Oilers playoff game in 11 years, there is now another option that will get you inside Rogers Place – but don’t expect a centre ice view. Or any view, actually.
On Wednesday evening, the Edmonton Oilers will be selling a limited number of concourse passes, which gets you just that – access to the concourse, but no view of the actual game and no seat.
Those with the $80 passes will be able to watch the game on TVs in the upper and lower concourse.
It’s good news for those who didn’t score playoff tickets, but not everyone is fan of the idea.
“I think it’s a little bit greedy,” long-time fan Ryan Batty said.
“I think they were hoping it would get lost in the shuffle of ‘Hey there’s a playoff game tonight,’ and I don’t know that it is.”
Batty is an 11-year season ticket holder who stuck with the team through the dark days of being at the bottom of the league.
He worries the move will cheapen the playoff experience for long-time fans by creating longer bathroom and concession lines.
“I think it’s going to irritate some people who paid good money. And now, whether those tickets get bought or not, the perception is going to be that the line was a result of these extra tickets and the Oilers end up looking kind of greedy and kind of silly.”
The concourse passes will be sold at the north LRT entrance on a first-come first-serve basis two hours before puck drop.
Oilers fans on social media were quick to voice their concerns.
The Oilers host the San Jose Shark at Rogers Place on Wednesday evening in Game 1 of the opening round series. The puck drops at 8 p.m. MT.
