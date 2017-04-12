‘Playoffs are here, let’s drink a ton of beer’: Cowtown Opera releases Calgary Flames playoff anthem

The Cowtown Opera has released a playoff anthem in honour of the Calgary Flames.

Video of the one-minute tribute was posted to the organization’s YouTube account on Tuesday.

The song includes references to the Red Mile, The C of Red, Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau.

There are also some lyrics referencing Edmonton’s NHL team.

“The Flames have all the luck – the Oilers suck,” the opera sings. “The Flames will win the cup.”

The anthem is performed by Michelle Minke, Tony Rino, Melissa Jackson, Eli Yon and Bethany Yon.

The Flames face the Anaheim Ducks in the opening round of the playoffs, starting on Thursday.

WATCH: The Cowtown Opera performs their 2017 Calgary Flames playoff anthem