Calgary Flames to face Anaheim Ducks in 1st round of NHL playoffs

The Calgary Flames will face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Ducks clinched their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title Sunday with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Flames, meanwhile, fell 3-1 to the San Jose Sharks in their final game of the regular season on Saturday.

BELOW: Calgary Flames playoff schedule

There are five Canadian teams in the playoffs this year: the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens, the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers and the Flames.

Of the 16 playoff teams, nine have a different coach than the one they began last season with, including the Flames.

The 2017 NHL playoffs start on Wednesday with the Canadiens taking on the New York Rangers, the Senators hosting the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues and the Oilers host the San Jose Sharks.

BELOW: Stanley Cup playoffs bracket

With files from The Canadian Press