Calgary Flames

More
Sports
April 10, 2017 8:53 am
Updated: April 10, 2017 8:58 am

Calgary Flames to face Anaheim Ducks in 1st round of NHL playoffs

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his late third period goal against the Anaheim Ducks to tie the game during NHL playoff action in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 5, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
A A

The Calgary Flames will face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Ducks clinched their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title Sunday with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Flames, meanwhile, fell 3-1 to the San Jose Sharks in their final game of the regular season on Saturday.

BELOW: Calgary Flames playoff schedule

There are five Canadian teams in the playoffs this year: the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens, the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers and the Flames.

Of the 16 playoff teams, nine have a different coach than the one they began last season with, including the Flames.

The 2017 NHL playoffs start on Wednesday with the Canadiens taking on the New York Rangers, the Senators hosting the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues and the Oilers host the San Jose Sharks.

BELOW: Stanley Cup playoffs bracket

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS BRACKET

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 NHL Playoffs
anaheim ducks
Calgary Flames
clinched
Flames Ducks playoffs
Flames Ducks playoffs schedule
NHL
NHL Playoffs
playoff bracket

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News