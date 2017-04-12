81-year-old Burnaby man wins $26M in Lotto Max draw
An 81-year-old man from Burnaby is waking up this morning a multi-millionaire.
Marcello Battison accepted his $26-million cheque on Tuesday after winning the Lotto Max draw on March 10.
The former BC Hydro worker says he is not planning to buy a new house, he just wants to help his family and take a nice trip with his wife.
“I just want to relax, that’s it,” said Battison. “I don’t want to worry about money anymore.”
