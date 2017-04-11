Former Yorkton, Sask. principal pleads guilty to falsifying reports, sexist comments

A former high school principal has pleaded guilty to professional misconduct during his time at Sacred Heart High School in Yorkton, Sask.

Fifty-four-year-old Trent Senger was charged with falsifying a student’s transcript, making sexist and belittling comments to colleagues between 2012 and 2015, and holding insufficient fire drills at the school.

On Tuesday, he faced the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board via phone.

A joint-submission between Senger and the Professional Conduct Committee recommended he be suspended from teaching for four years.

The board said they would not accept that sentence, saying it is too harsh and raised concerns that Senger did not seek legal counsel and represented himself.

The board heard the sentence was originally discussed at a 10-year teaching suspension but was lowered.

Senger explained he would have signed it at ten years as he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.

The board has reserved their decision and will provide a written decision regarding a sentence.