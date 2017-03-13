Former Yorkton, Sask. principal facing hearing over allegations of sexist comments, falsifying record

A former high school principal in Yorkton, Sask. is facing a disciplinary hearing over allegations of making sexist and offensive comments, as well as falsifying a student’s record.

Trent Senger is charged with six counts of professional misconduct from incidents between Sept. 1, 2012, and Nov. 1, 2015.

He is accused of directing staff to access the Ministry of Education’s Student Data System to falsify a student’s transcript and give the student a passing mark for a class they weren’t registered in so the student could meet graduation requirements.

Senger is also alleged to have failed to take appropriate steps to verify students would be eligible for graduation.

He is also accused of making sexist, offensive, profane, and belittling comments to or about staff, teachers supervisors; telling a student at an athletic awards banquet he would talk more slowly so the student could understand and making offensive, hurtful and humiliating comments about a parent who worked as a garbage collector.

The allegations are outlined in a Notice of Hearing a Formal Complaint on Feb. 15. Senger will appear before a committee of the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board on March 24 in Regina.

The board chair of Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division, Lisa Rathgeber, responded to the allegations with the following statement.

“Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division has been made aware and is cooperating fully with the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board (SPTRB) regarding an investigation involving a teacher who is no longer employed by our school division,” Rathgeber said in the statement.

“Personnel issues, including personal information of employees or former employees, cannot be discussed, but our school division has ensured appropriate steps and processes were followed for the benefit of our students and staff. The SPTRB is an independent regulatory body whose processes are identified in their regulations and our division will continue to provide appropriate cooperation as required.”

Senger was a principal in the Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division. Sacred Heart High School is the only Catholic high school in Yorkton.