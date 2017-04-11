Emergency crews called to airport after man reportedly bitten by scorpion on flight to Calgary

A feisty stowaway gave a passenger on board a flight from Houston to Calgary quite the shock Sunday.

Paramedics were called to the Calgary International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after reports a man had been bitten by a scorpion.

Adam Loria, an EMS spokesperson, said paramedics assessed a man in his 60s who appeared to have been bitten by a scorpion but declined medical treatment.

“The pilot announced it,” passenger John Rogers said. “Because the passenger was bitten, emergency services, the fire department and police boarded the plane.”

WATCH: Calgary EMS cannot say 100% that a passenger was bitten by a scorpion on a flight that landed in Calgary.



Rogers said the flight was United Airlines flight 1418.

Paramedics were told that someone on board the flight stepped on the scorpion and flushed it down the toilet.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, only about 30 of about 1,500 species of scorpions can cause potentially fatal stings.

United Airlines was not immediately aware of the incident and told Global News it was looking into the situation as of Tuesday afternoon.