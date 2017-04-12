Better Winnipeg: Police officer’s battle with brain cancer hits home for WPS Half Marathon

Better Winnipeg is a weekly feature that focuses on people, places and events that make Winnipeg better.

The Winnipeg Police Service is like a second family to Constable Connor Thomson.

“I’m just another guy to them and they razz me as much as anyone else,” said Thomson.

The friendly teasing hasn’t changed over the years – even though Thomson’s life certainly has.

“I had my career. I married my high school sweetheart. We had a child on the way. It was surreal, how could this be happening,” Thomson said.

Six years ago, after a sudden seizure, doctors found a lesion on his brain. The growth tested positive for cancer. Thomson was given a life expectancy of 10 years.

“I’m not sure there are words to describe the feeling,” Thomson said as his eyes turned away, filling up with tears.

Since then surgeons have cut into his head 5 times. He had multiple rounds of chemotherapy and 30 treatments of radiation. It has been a difficult road. With many questions filling his thoughts.

“Am I going to see my son graduate high school? Am I going to see him get married?” Thomson said.

“Your brain’s immediate thought process is going to milestones in one’s life and am I going to be there for them?”

“I can’t fathom what people are going through when they’re given a diagnosis that has a death sentence to it,” said Constable Nicholas Paulet, volunteer race director for the Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon.

For a third straight year, money raised from the run will fund research to fight brain cancer.

Paulet and his group of event organizers created the run in 2004 as a spin-off of the Cops For Cancer fundraiser.

Since then over $1.4 million has been raised. In 2015, the decision was made to channel the funds specifically toward brain cancer research.

“Funds that this event raises go directly to specific research programs and that’s something different and it’s pretty special,” Paulet said.

Now, every dollar donated is matched by Brain Canada and channeled directly to research projects in this country. Currently there are five funded by donations from the WPS Half Marathon.

The five year survival rate for brain cancer is 24 per cent, much lower than the average for all cancers combined (63 per cent) and the gap grows even larger when compared with the breast cancer survival rate (87 per cent).

“If you look at breast cancer, the research has helped us improve the survival rate from the mid 40’s to 87 per cent in a very short period of time,” Douglas said.

“We’re hoping to do the same with brain cancer.”

The treatment Thomson recently went through for brain cancer, was funded by the Canadian Cancer Society. Since Thomson’s initial diagnosis, his life expectancy has increased from 10 years to 14 years.

“The more time we buy them the more time we buy researchers to do something important and the more time that they have with their families,” Douglas said.

In addition to working a few mornings a week, handling minor investigations Constable Thomson focusses on making memories with his wife and five year old son. He’s trying to see and do as much as possible, given the uncertainty that lies ahead.

Thomson also wants people to know how thankful he is for their support of the WPS Half Marathon.

“Events like this create hope for cancer patients like myself and the end of the day hope is all we have.”

The Winnipeg Police Service half marathon, 2-person relay and 5 kilometer run take place Sunday, May 7. For registration and donation information go to wpshalfmarathon.ca