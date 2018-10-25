Weather 101 with the Winnipeg weatherman

Wednesday morning, some grade 5/6 classes in the Louis Riel School Division got a visit from Weather Specialist, Mike Koncan.

The Victor Mager School classes were learning about weather in recent weeks and asked Koncan to come to the school and talk about the what he does in preparing his forecasts for television and radio.

He showed students a number of weather tools that are used on a daily basis in order to prepare forecasts for Winnipeg or anywhere in Canada, even around the world.

The kids were particularly interested in learning how to find out about weather elsewhere – they clearly know their geography.

Thank you for inviting us!