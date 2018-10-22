Mike’s Monday Outlook: generally sunny, temperatures stay close to normal

After temperatures went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Thursday to Saturday last week, things are going to level out.

Thursday was a record-setter in Winnipeg as the city reached 23.6 C beating the 22.8 C set back in 1914. Gretna, Gimli and Pinawa also set records.

Contrast that with Saturday where temperatures only got to 3.3 C. That 20 C swing will not happen this week.

This week starts off very calm. Generally, Winnipeg and southern Manitoba will stay in the sun thanks to high pressure hanging around the prairies. Tempratures will also stay close to seasonal. Typically, this time of year, Winnipeg will see temperatures range from -3 C in the morning to 7 C in the afternoon.

As we get later in the week, there’s a chance of some shower activity around southeastern Manitoba, but not a major rain event. It looks like Winnipeg will see some precipitation with the most likely arrival time being towards the later part of Thursday, so the 40 per cent chance of precipitation is more based on timing rather than if it will happen at all.