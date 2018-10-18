Temperatures in southern Manitoba soar for the first time in October

October has been cold! It was one of the coldest starts to the month on record in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had its 2nd coldest first half of October on record, with a mean temperature of 1.8 C. However, maximum temperatures were the coldest on record for the first half of the month, with highs only averaging 5.2 C. #mbwx #ywg pic.twitter.com/JfQycxdUCJ — Weatherlogics (@weatherlogics) October 16, 2018

For the first 17 days, temperatures have never been warmer than normal and only twice has the city seen temperatures climb into double digits.

While October certainly isn’t the warmest month in the city, typically temperatures will generally rise to 10 C or warmer 16 times. Thursday is just the third day where this has happened so far in October 2018.

The heat Thursday is noticeable all across southern Manitoba. Temperature readings at 1 p.m. were in the mid-to-high teens with expected highs close to 20 C for most of the region.

Unfortunately, this warm spell will be short-lived. A cold front, along with some strong, gusty winds from the northwest will bring temperatures back closer to normal on Friday and keep things cool for Saturday.

The fortunate thing for Winnipeggers and people around southern Manitoba is weather patterns look like they’ll keep temperatures closer to normal, rather than in the cold for the last half of October, but it looks like a safe bet Thursday will be the warmest day of the month.

Close to 20° all across southern Manitoba tomorrow! Get out and enjoy it cause temperatures will cool off quickly.

Tomorrow will likely end up being the warmest day of the month #Globalwpg pic.twitter.com/ed26GvXHMZ — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) October 17, 2018