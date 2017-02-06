Sports
February 6, 2017 12:57 pm

Winnipeg police kick off preparations for 2017 WPS Half Marathon

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

The official kickoff was attended by Mayor Brian Bowman, police chief Danny Smyth and the Minister of Sport Rochelle Squires.

WINNIPEG — It may be months away, but plans for the annual Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon has already started.

Registration is now open for the race, which takes place May 7. Early bird rates run until March 19. It is free registration for those raising funds to fight cancer.

On Monday morning, Mayor Brian Bowman, police chief Danny Smyth and the Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, Rochelle Squires helped kick off the event.

They highlighted the cancer-fighting efforts of Connor Thompson, a 31-year-old police officer fighting brain cancer. He was diagnosed in 2011 and was given 10 years to live, but thanks to research and four surgeries his expectancy has increased to 14 years.

The race route will be the same this year, starting and finishing in Assiniboine Park near the baseball diamonds. There will be the same half-marathon, two-person relay and five kilometres options.

All money raised will go to support brain cancer research through the Canadian Cancer Society.

With files from 680 CJOB

