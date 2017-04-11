Trial resumes for doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to one patient

A Nova Scotia doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to a hospital patient is due in court today as her trial resumes in Bridgewater.

Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones has pleaded not guilty to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, drawing a document without authority and fraud.

Last week, the judge in the case ruled that information provided to a medical regulator would be excluded from the trial.

Defence lawyer Stan MacDonald had argued a letter and interview Jones provided to the College of Physicians and Surgeons in September 2015 should be omitted from her trial.

MacDonald said the evidence given to the governing body was provided under compulsion, and constitutional provisions protect against the use of self-incriminating evidence a person provides to a professional regulator.

When charges were laid over a year ago, Bridgewater police and the federal Crown alleged that Jones wrote the prescription for oxycodone and oxyneo pills over a one-year period to a hospital patient, but that the drugs were diverted into the community.