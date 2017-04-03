Trial for NS doctor accused of drug trafficking to start Monday

The trial for Sarah Jones, a Nova Scotia doctor accused of drug trafficking, is scheduled to begin Monday at Bridgewater Provincial Court.

Jones was charged last year after police allege she wrote prescriptions for oxycodone and oxyneo pills over a one-year period. She is accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to a hospital patient who never received them.

A pharmacist in Bridgewater, N.S. had to notify the authorities because the province’s prescription drug monitoring program didn’t catch the irregularities.

Jones’ lawyer, Stan MacDonald, entered not guilty pleas on her behalf in June 2016.

In addition to drug trafficking, Jones has also been charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, theft, breach of trust, drawing a document without authority and fraud.

The 35-year-old previously worked at the Crossroads Family Practice in Tantallon, N.S., but the province’s College of Physicians and Surgeons has said she’s under an interim suspension and has stopped practicing.

At her last scheduled court appearance, members of the group Get Prescription Drugs Off The Streets (GPDOTS) rallied outside the Bridgewater courthouse.

Advocates say although fatalities related to prescription drugs have slowed down recently, overprescribing is still a big problem in the province.

Ten days have been set aside for Jones’ trial.