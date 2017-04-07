Judge excludes evidence from trial of NS doctor accused of trafficking drugs

The judge presiding over the case of a Nova Scotia doctor accused of drug trafficking has ruled information that Dr. Sarah Jones provided to the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons will be excluded from use at her trial.

Chris Hansen, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, says the judge determined evidence Jones gave to the College is self-incriminating.

On Monday, Jones’ defence lawyer Stan MacDonald, argued that her constitutional rights would be violated if that information was allowed to be used.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, drawing a document without authority and fraud.

When the charges were originally laid last year, Bridgewater Police had accused Jones of prescribed 50,000 pills to a hospital patient that never received them.

Jones’ trial will resume Tuesday at Bridgewater Provincial Court.