Canada
April 11, 2017 6:46 am
Updated: April 11, 2017 6:48 am

Toronto gas prices expected to hit 121.9 cents/litre by midnight

By Web Producer  Global News

File photo.

AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File
A A

The price for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline in the Greater Toronto Area is expected to jump six cents overnight.

Dan McTeague of Gasbuddy.com tells Global News the pumps will hit 121.9 cents/litre by midnight.

Factors leading to higher gas prices for the month of April include a switch from winter to summer gasoline mix.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ontario gas prices increase due to province’s cap-and-trade program

McTeague said it costs more for refineries to add a mix to the gas to allow it to become less volatile under heat.

The weak Canadian dollar and pressure from carbon pricing in Alberta and Ontario are also playing a role in the gas price hike.

READ MORE: Ontario passes bill to create cap-and-trade system to fight climate change

Drivers are already paying 4.3 cents a litre more in 2017 as a result of Ontario’s cap-and-trade program.

McTeague said the last time drivers in Ontario saw prices this high was back on Oct. 4, 2014.

-With a file from Cindy Pom

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cap-and-trade program
Dan McTeague
Gas Prices
gas prices in Toronto
GasBuddy.com
Greater Toronto Area
Ontario carbon tax
Refineries
Toronto gas prices

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News