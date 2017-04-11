Toronto gas prices expected to hit 121.9 cents/litre by midnight

The price for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline in the Greater Toronto Area is expected to jump six cents overnight.

Dan McTeague of Gasbuddy.com tells Global News the pumps will hit 121.9 cents/litre by midnight.

Factors leading to higher gas prices for the month of April include a switch from winter to summer gasoline mix.

McTeague said it costs more for refineries to add a mix to the gas to allow it to become less volatile under heat.

The weak Canadian dollar and pressure from carbon pricing in Alberta and Ontario are also playing a role in the gas price hike.

Drivers are already paying 4.3 cents a litre more in 2017 as a result of Ontario’s cap-and-trade program.

McTeague said the last time drivers in Ontario saw prices this high was back on Oct. 4, 2014.

-With a file from Cindy Pom