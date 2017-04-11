Bail hearing continues today for Canadian accused in massive Yahoo hack

HAMILTON – A bail hearing for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is set to continue today in a Hamilton court.

Karim Baratov was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others – two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service – for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

American authorities have alleged in court documents that Baratov, who was born in Kazakhstan, poses an “extremely high flight risk” in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents and his financial resources.

READ MORE: Father of Karim Baratov, alleged Yahoo hacker, promises electronics ban if bail granted

Baratov’s lawyer has called the allegations against his client unfounded. He’s seeking to have the young man released on bail as he awaits an extradition hearing, arguing his client poses no flight risk.

In the earlier part of the hearing last week, Baratov’s father vowed to keep electronic devices away from his son should bail be granted.

READ MORE: ‘He’s not a criminal’: Parents of Canadian charged in massive Yahoo hack speak out

Akhmet Tokbergenov also said he and his wife are ready to uphold any restrictions the court imposes on their son as a condition of his release.

The Crown has said that if convicted in the U.S., Baratov faces up to 20 years in prison.