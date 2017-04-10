South East Prairie Thunder ready to avenge last year’s loss in Allan Cup final

WINNIPEG — It’s now been a year since the South East Prairie Thunder had their Allan Cup as hosts spoiled with an overtime loss in the championship game, ruining any chance of the repeat.

But after sweeping the Rosetown Red Wings at regionals the Thunder are headed back to the national senior championship to avenge last year’s loss in the final.

“Being one shot away as host last year on home soil was pretty heartbreaking not to get that game,” said goalie Steve Christie. “So I think there was quite a bit of passion for guys to put a team together this year.”

“I think there were probably a few guys that were thinking about packing it in for this year,” forward Blair Macaulay said. “But just the bitter taste over the summer kept us wanting to come back for more.”

Four of the six teams from last season’s Allan Cup are back for the 2017 tournament in Bouctouche, NB, including the champion Generals who have since moved from Bentley to Lacombe, AB.

RELATED: Déjà vu as Bentley Generals knock off hosts to capture Allan Cup in overtime…again

Once again the Prairie Thunder’s roster is littered with former Manitoba Bisons with no less than 11 players on the team who have been with the Herd at one time or another.

“We got some kinda young blood I guess,” Christie said. “Guys that are just finished pro, east coast, american league, Europe so we got some fresh faces.”

One of those new faces is New York Randers fourth round draft pick Michael St. Croix and he’s helping fill the void left by long time NHL’er Terry Yake who comes up from his home in St. Louis very spring.

“For me this will be the last one. I’m not going to get another kick at the cat,” said Yake after the loss in the 2016 final.

After hanging them up last year Yake is now their coach, but don’t be surprised if the now 48-year-old finds his way back in the lineup one more time.

“If he has to lace them up, you know he won’t be missing a step out there either,” said Macaulay.

“It’s good to have him on board again this year,” Christie said. “The guy just loves hockey. He’s a great mentor for all of us.”

The Prairie Thunder’s first game is on Tuesday against the Ontario champion Stoney Creek Generals.

RELATED: Highlights Rosetown vs South East