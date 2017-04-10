Saskatoon man pleads guilty to fatal Circle Drive crash

An 18-year-old man involved in last September’s multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive that killed a 70-year-old man is taking responsibility for the incident by pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

Mario Ahenakew, who was at the centre of the collision, received a three-year sentence for his role in the crash on Monday in provincial court. He was only 17-years-old at the time of the incident, but agreed to be sentenced as an adult.

“No matter how many times I say sorry it won’t bring this man’s life back,” Ahenakew said while addressing court Monday afternoon.

“Unless you have been through it you don’t know what I’ve been through and I’m deeply sorry.”

In the days following the crash, Ahenakew’s family claimed that he was high hours before the collision. He later was driving northbound on Circle Drive when he struck a piece of construction equipment, crossed the median and hit a southbound car, killing the 70-year-old man.

Defence lawyer George Combe said Ahenakew “preferred to go to the adult system” because he felt he could get better treatment to deal with his drug addiction than if he was sentenced as a youth.

“I’ve never seen a young man in so much pain as a result of taking an innocent life,” Combe said outside of provincial court Monday.

“He has nightmares, he says to me he can’t sleep half the time, because he replays that every single moment.”

Crown prosecutor Bill Burge said the sentence is “certainly within the range of sentences imposed by courts in this jurisdiction for offences of this nature.”

Ahenakew will serve roughly two more years in custody, since he receives credit for time already served on remand. His sentence will be served both in a federal penitentiary and the Willow Cree Healing Lodge.

Before his case closed, the judge wished Ahenakew luck and said she hoped treatment would help the 18-year-old address the wrongs he committed last fall.

With files from Global’s Meaghan Craig