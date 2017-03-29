Man killed in crash near Melfort, Sask.

A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of Melinda Road and Trail #44 near Melfort, Sask.

The collision between a pickup truck and a semi happened at around 2:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Mounties said the pickup was heading southbound on Melinda Road and the semi was travelling east on Trail #44 when the collision occurred.

The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital as a precaution. There is no word on his current condition.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while a RCMP collision reconstructionist and Melfort RCMP investigated.

Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.