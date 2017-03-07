Canada
March 7, 2017 2:41 pm

One dead in 4-vehicle crash near Gerald, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Gerald, Sask.

One man is dead and another man was injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 22 between Gerald, Sask. and the Mosaic potash mine.

The crash between a semi-tractor trailer, a tow truck and two other vehicles happened at around 8:50 am. CT on Tuesday.

The driver of the tow truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Another man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 22 is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Esterhazy RCMP officers said it is too soon to determine the cause of the crash or if weather conditions were a factor.

