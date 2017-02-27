Eastbound Highway 16 near Waseca, Sask. closed due to crash

Maidstone RCMP have closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near Waseca, Sask., after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash between a semi and a pickup truck happened early Monday morning.

Police officers said injuries are serious.

Traffic is currently being at an access road at Waseca.

Mounties expect to be at the crash scene for much of the morning.

Waseca is approximately 40 kilometres east of Lloydminster.