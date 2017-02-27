Canada
February 27, 2017 7:22 am
Updated: February 27, 2017 7:23 am

Eastbound Highway 16 near Waseca, Sask. closed due to crash

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Maidstone RCMP officers said injuries are serious after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 near Waseca, Sask.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News file
A A

Maidstone RCMP have closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near Waseca, Sask., after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash between a semi and a pickup truck happened early Monday morning.

Police officers said injuries are serious.

READ MORE: Speed, alcohol not factors in deadly head-on crash on Circle Drive

Traffic is currently being at an access road at Waseca.

Mounties expect to be at the crash scene for much of the morning.

Waseca is approximately 40 kilometres east of Lloydminster.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Highway 16
Maidstone RCMP
Pickup Truck
Sask RCMP
Semi
Waseca

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News