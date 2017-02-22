Head-on crash on Circle Drive near Attridge Drive overpass

Saskatoon emergency crews are currently at the scene of a vehicle collision on Circle Drive near the Attridge Drive overpass.

The head-on crash involving a semi took place in the northbound lanes of Circle Wednesday.

Saskatoon police officials said northbound traffic is completely shut down at College Drive and southbound traffic is down to one lane.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.