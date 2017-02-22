Canada
February 22, 2017 7:09 pm
Updated: February 22, 2017 8:12 pm

Head-on crash on Circle Drive near Attridge Drive overpass

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police restricted traffic Wednesday after a head-on crash on Circle Drive by Attridge Drive.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A A

Saskatoon emergency crews are currently at the scene of a vehicle collision on Circle Drive near the Attridge Drive overpass.

The head-on crash involving a semi took place in the northbound lanes of Circle Wednesday.

READ MORE: Semi hauling crude oil catches fire near Maidstone, Sask.

Saskatoon police officials said northbound traffic is completely shut down at College Drive and southbound traffic is down to one lane.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attridge Drive
Circle Drive
College Drive
MD Ambulance
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Traffic
Semi
Vehicle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News