Semi hauling crude oil catches fire near Maidstone, Sask.

Highway 303 in west-central Saskatchewan was closed briefly after a fire on a semi-truck hauling crude oil.

Maidstone RCMP officers said it happened early Tuesday morning and the highway had to be closed approximately 3.5 kilometres east of Highway 684 for safety reasons.

Officers said the fire was not due to a collision.

One lane of Highway 303 has since re-opened and police expect the highway to fully reopen by noon.

There is no word on what caused the fire.