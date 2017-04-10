5 youth struck by unidentified vehicle on Big River First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for help finding a vehicle that collided with a group of youth on Big River First Nation and then took off.

At around 9 p.m. CT on April 9, police were called to a report of an 11-year-old girl who had been struck by a car.

Upon arrival, Big River RCMP determined the vehicle had collided with five youth who were walking on the road. Police officials said the driver failed to stop after the pedestrian collision.

The girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital by STARS air ambulance. The other youth all had minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as being white, four-door and may have sustained front-end damages during the collision.

Witnesses describe seeing six or seven occupants inside the vehicle.

A traffic reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.