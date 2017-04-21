2 charged in Big River First Nation hit and run

Charges have been laid in a Big River First Nation hit and run that sent a girl to a Saskatoon hospital.

The 11-year-old girl, along with four other youth, were struck by a car on the Saskatchewan reserve on the evening of April 9.

The driver then fled the scene.

READ MORE: 5 youth struck by vehicle on Big River First Nation

The girl was taken by STARS air ambulance to Royal University Hospital with serious injuries. There is no update on her current condition, however she remains in hospital.

Among the charges Colt Morin, 20, is facing is impaired driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing injury.

Morin, who is from the Big River First Nation, will make his next court appearance in Prince Albert on April 27.

Elizabeth Joseph, 37, is charged with failing to stop at the scene where a person is injured and obstruction.

Joseph, also from Big River First Nation, will make her next court appearance on May 9 in Big River.

Big River RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a RCMP traffic reconstructionist.