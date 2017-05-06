Man charged in Big River hit and run that injured 5 youth remains in custody

A judge has reserved his decision on a bail application by a Big River, Sask., man accused of injuring five young people while driving drunk.

Colt Levi Morin, 20, is facing numerous charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm after he allegedly ran into the children while they were walking home from soccer practice April 9.

An 11-year-old girl was flown by air ambulance to Saskatoon for treatment, and the rest suffered injuries as well.

Crown prosecutor Gail Douglas told court that evidence gathered by RCMP indicate Morin was drinking at a bar before the crash.

She said the children told police they were walking in the ditch when a white vehicle swerved toward them at high speed.

Defence attorney Mary McAuley, who declined the judge’s offer of a publication ban, acknowledged the seriousness of the charges against her client, but said the full story has not yet come out.

McAuley said evidence introduced at trial will show Morin was not the driver, and said the car swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

She said the RCMP used aggressive tactics in gathering statements, which may raise charter issues at trial.

Douglas, meanwhile, told court the white vehicle returned to the scene but was turned away by police shortly after they closed the road.

Morin was observed to be driving while “grossly intoxicated,” Douglas said, but RCMP told the group they did not have time to deal with them and Morin switched seats with a sober passenger and the group drove away.

Douglas said Morin gave a statement to police following his arrest in which he claimed he knew he hit something but was too scared to check.

Morin claimed he did not report the incident because he knew he was intoxicated and did not hold a driver’s licence, Douglas said.

Judge Earl Kalenith reserved his decision until May 9 and remanded Morin in custody.