Man found dead near Red Earth Cree Nation may have been struck by vehicle: RCMP

Officials with Carrot River RCMP say their initial investigation has revealed that a deceased 27-year-old man may have been struck by a vehicle.

At around 6:20 a.m. CT on Saturday, officers were called to a male in the middle of the road near Red Earth Cree Nation.

The man was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. His name has not been released by police but they confirmed he is from Red Earth Cree Nation.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Regina next week.

The RCMP collision reconstruction team and office of the chief coroner are assisting with the sudden death investigation.

Red Earth Cree Nation is approximately 290 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.