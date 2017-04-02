Man found dead near Red Earth Cree Nation may have been struck by vehicle: RCMP
Officials with Carrot River RCMP say their initial investigation has revealed that a deceased 27-year-old man may have been struck by a vehicle.
At around 6:20 a.m. CT on Saturday, officers were called to a male in the middle of the road near Red Earth Cree Nation.
The man was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. His name has not been released by police but they confirmed he is from Red Earth Cree Nation.
READ MORE: Man, 27, found dead on outskirts of Turtleford, Sask.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Regina next week.
The RCMP collision reconstruction team and office of the chief coroner are assisting with the sudden death investigation.
Red Earth Cree Nation is approximately 290 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.