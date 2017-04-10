Fire truck stolen from in front of Siksika Nation fire hall

Gleichen RCMP and Siksika Nation Fire and Rescue are on the hunt for a stolen fire truck.

RCMP said the truck was stolen on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. in front of the Siksika Nation fire hall.

According to investigators, a member of the fire department had to boost the battery of one of the grass fire-fighting trucks. While the truck was running and unattended, it was stolen.

“These things do unfortunately happen from time to time,” Alberta RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said.

The vehicle is a white, 2009 Chevrolet 2500 that has been outfitted with a tank and pumps. The truck has emergency lights and markings identifying it as “Siksika Nation Grass Unit 5.”

At the time of the theft, it had the Alberta licence plate ZAF-284.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Gleichen RCMP at (403) 734-3923 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).