Calgary-born Power Rangers actor Wesley MacInnes thrilled with ‘huge’ role

Calgary-born actor Wesley MacInnes says landing a role in the upcoming Power Rangers movie was “huge.”

“For me, probably more huge, just because I was a big Power Rangers fan growing up. I was losing it over that.”

“I had actually auditioned for a different show altogether and got a call the next day being like ‘hey, you didn’t get that one – but it turns out you basically read for the same character in a different project … and you’re going to be in this other film.’”

MacInnes said although the film was initially using a codename and parts of the script were blacked out, he was certain it was a Power Rangers movie.

“You could tell. You could tell what was going on there,” he said.

When asked how hard it was to be a young Canadian trying to break into Hollywood, MacInnes credited his other passion projects for keeping him inspired.

“There’s no shortage of actors trying to do that, so ultimately you just have to spend time and work on trying to be better at what you’re doing.”

“I direct and play a lot of music and that as well. I think that stuff for me is helpful because I find if you just keep bashing your head against the wall you can lose your mind, whereas, if you have a couple of other creative outlets you can do different things.”

“I find you almost have to put your life in chapters,” he said. “Back in 2013 I put out my first single to radio and started to have some success.”

“Music has always kind of been first, for me.”

MacInnes is currently finishing up work on a new album, saying he hopes to release some singles later this year.

“I’ve been writing on that for the last year and a half. I took a number of trips down to Nashville, did a bunch of writing here in Canada, and I’m just piecing together the final songs.”

MacInnes is currently in Alberta filming the upcoming movie Hard Powder with Emmy Rossum, Laura Dern and Liam Neeson.

“[Neeson] is very tall, very intense … super laid back guy as soon as the camera’s not rolling – but when he gives you that intense Liam Neeson look and he’s coming at you – you’re holding on for dear life.”

“You do your best to not screw anything up,” he joked.